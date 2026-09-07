/Priyanka Chopra sends Mary Kom a special message before Bigg Boss 20 entry: ‘I am always rooting for you’ - Watch

New Delhi: Host Salman Khan officially kicked off Bigg Boss 20 with a star-studded Grand Premiere on September 6, locking 16 diverse celebrity housemates inside the Alice in Wonderland-themed house for the ultimate reality TV battle. Boxing legend Mary Kom has entered the Bigg Boss house this season, joining the mix of television actors and content creators on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 20. And ahead of her entry, she got a sweet surprise from someone who knows her journey better than most: Priyanka Chopra.
Just before Mary Kom stepped into the house, Salman Khan let her know that a well-wisher had recorded a special message just for her. He then played a video from Priyanka Chopra, who has portrayed Mary Kom on screen and clearly hasn't forgotten the bond they built while making that film.
"I am wishing you all the very best," Priyanka said in the message. "You are going inside the Bigg Boss house, and I know this first-hand, that how strong, resilient and determined you are."
"A small 'chaitawani (warning)' for the rest of the housemates, Mary ke saamne agar bane rehna hai, toh lambi race ke liye taiyaar ho jaaiye. Inka knockout na bahut bhaari padta hai. Mary, bas aap jaisi hain waise rahiye, khule dil se kheliye (If you want to hold your own against Mary, be prepared for the long haul. Her knockout punches can be quite devastating. Mary, just be yourself and play the game with an open heart)." She concluded, "I am so looking forward to your journey. Bahut saara pyaar, I am always rooting for you," she added. Have a look at the video here:
This connection goes back to 2014, when Priyanka played Mary Kom in her biopic, directed by Omung Kumar. The film also starred Darshan Kumar alongside her, with Sunil Thapa in an important supporting role. It went on to become a big success, opening to the biggest weekend numbers ever recorded for a female-led Indian film at the time, and later took home the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.
At the Bigg Boss 20 premiere, Mary Kom brought her sons along and introduced them to Salman Khan. Their playful back-and-forth with the host has already gone viral online. And true to reality TV form, the boxer wasted no time getting into the thick of things inside the house, sparking a disagreement with singer Qazi Touqeer over a bed on the very first day.
Salman Khan kicked off this season with a grand premiere on September 6, welcoming 16 new contestants into the house. Besides Mary Kom, the lineup includes Badshah's ex-wife and actor Isha Rikhi, actor Kanika Mann, Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti Tiwari, singer Qazi Touqeer, Arishfa Khan, Uditi Singh, Kushal Tanwar (better known as Gullu), YouTuber ScoutOP, actor Aman Gandhi, and several others.
There's a new twist this season too: each contestant gets two lifelines, and they can only be eliminated once both have been used up. Bigg Boss 20 airs on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.
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