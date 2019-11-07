Pump up your adrenaline with Seal Team Season 3 on Zee Café and watch it 'Along With The US'

Seal Team is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them.

Deployed on covert missions worldwide at a moment's notice, and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, this tight-knit SEAL team displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication even in the face of overwhelming odds. Catch the intense and respected leader of Tier One team Jason Hayes in the latest season of the show, as he leads his crew on a deadly mission in Serbia.

The premiere features the squad on a hunt to track down an organization linked to the bombing of multiple American military outposts.

A show that is sure to pump up your adrenaline, catch Seal Team Season 3, Saturdays at 8 PM, as part of Along With The US on Zee Café.