Raashii Khanna, Rapper KING, Palak Tiwari starrer Lukkhe set to release on THIS date

'Lukkhe', a musical action drama, is all set to be released on May 8.

Created and executive produced by Agrim Joshi and Debojit Das Purkayastha, the series is headlined by Raashii Khanna and singer-songwriter KING, alongside Palak Tiwari and Lakshvir Singh Saran in lead roles.

'Lukkhe' is set against the pulsating backdrop of Chandigarh, where rap culture, ambition, and crime intersect. At its core lies a gripping tale of revenge and redemption, as rival rappers "MC Badnaam (KING) and OG (Shivankit) are locked in a deeply personal vendetta that blurs the lines between art and animosity."

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On what fans can expect from the show, Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said, "At Prime Video, we believe in constantly raising the bar by experimenting with storytelling--whether it's blending genres, exploring new formats, or championing unconventional narratives. Lukkhe is a strong reflection of this vision, bringing together high-octane action with pulsating rap music, while seamlessly balancing pace with emotional intensity to create a truly distinctive world. At its heart, the series is a compelling story of revenge and redemption, driven by complex characters and the choicesthey make."

Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Kritika Bharadwaj, Shivankit Parihar, Yograj Singh, and Ayesha Raza are also a part of the show.