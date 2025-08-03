New Delhi: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where their presence lit up the episode with laughter, charm, and candid conversations.

"Good News Jaldi Denge," Says Raghav Chadha

During the lighthearted conversation, in the latest episode, with host Kapil Sharma, Raghav Chadha surprised fans by subtly hinting at the couple’s future plans to start a family. When Kapil asked whether the couple is planning to expand their family, Raghav responded with a smile, “Denge, aapko denge, good news jaldi denge.” (Translation: “We will give good news very soon.”)

The camera then captured Parineeti's surprised reaction, prompting more teasing from Kapil, “Good news aa raha hai kya? Laddoo batne lage kya?” (“Is the good news coming? Are sweets being distributed yet?”)

To this, Raghav replied with a chuckle, “Denge, at some point.” (“Will give, at some point.”)

Parineeti Shares Behind-the-Scenes Moments

Following the episode, Parineeti shared photos from the set on her Instagram. The pictures, showing the couple and Kapil laughing heartily, were captioned, “This episode bringing out the crazy in us! Is the last one your fav too? Tonight at 8pm, on Netflix.”

Not the First Time

This isn't the first time the couple has been at the centre of pregnancy speculation. In 2024, Parineeti was spotted wearing loose-fitting clothes during a public outing, which led to online speculation about a possible pregnancy.

Timeline of Their Relationship

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13, 2023, at Kapurthala House in New Delhi, in the presence of close family and political figures such as Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. The couple tied the knot on September 24, 2023, in a grand ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, following intimate pre-wedding celebrations.

FAQs

Q1. When did Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha appear on The Great Indian Kapil Show?

They appeared in a recent episode aired at 8 pm on Netflix.

Q2. Did Raghav Chadha hint at starting a family?

Yes, he jokingly hinted at "good news coming soon" during the show.

Q3. Is Parineeti Chopra pregnant?

While there have been speculations, official confirmation still awaits.

Q4. When did Parineeti and Raghav get married?

They tied the knot on September 24, 2023, in Udaipur.