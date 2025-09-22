Raghav Juyal Says He And Aryan Khan Expected The ‘Amazing Response’ They Received To Ba***ds Of Bollywood

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, has officially stepped into the director’s chair with the much-talked-about web series Ba***ds of Bollywood. The series is garnering widespread praise from critics and fans alike, with one particular scene becoming a viral sensation on social media.

Raghav Juyal’s Iconic Performance Wins Hearts

Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal, who plays Parvez in the series, has captured viewers' attention with his portrayal of a die-hard Emraan Hashmi fan. One memorable dialogue from the series, “Saara Bollywood ek taraf aur Emraan Hashmi ek taraf,” has struck a chord with audiences.

Adding to the buzz is Raghav’s performance of the cult-hit song 'Kaho Na Kaho' from Emraan Hashmi’s 2004 blockbuster 'Murder', which has gone viral on social media.

Raghav Juyal Reacts to Success

In an exclusive interview with News18, Raghav expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming love the scene has received. “Bahut accha response mila. Expect kiya tha maine bhi aur Aryan ne bhi ke aisa hoga. I really worked hard on myself and created something new. Bahut maza aaya mujhe, (We got an amazing response, Aryan and I had expected it to turn out this way. I really worked hard on myself and brought something fresh to the table. I truly enjoyed the experience.)” he shared.

He went on to reveal the emotional depth behind the scene: “Emraan sir aaye aur woh scene hua, main rone bhi lag gaya scene mein! Aur woh bante bante ban gaya aisa scene — bahut hee dil se kiya maine. Agar main comedy karne ki koshish karta toh ajeeb ho jaati, lekin dil se maine aansoo nikale aur woh gaana gaya. Maine specially Arabic version gaya. (Emraan sir came, and that scene happened, I actually started crying during the shoot! The scene just came together perfectly, I did it straight from the heart. If I had tried to make it comedic, it would have felt awkward, but I genuinely shed tears and sang the song. I even sang a special Arabic version of it.)” Raghav also mentioned singing a special Arabic version of the song to add a humorous twist.

Off-Screen Chemistry Between Aryan Khan and Raghav Juyal

When asked about his off-screen relationship with Aryan Khan, Raghav described their dynamic as “ghatak” (lethal). “Aryan aur mera dono ka dimaag thoda khudafaati hai. Dono ka dimaag mil jaata toh kuch aur hi ban jaata screen par. So we have a great camaraderie. Main aur Aryan jab milte the scene set par toh saari public jaan jaati thi kuch hone wala hai. Mera aur Aryan ka combination bahut ghatak hai!" he said, highlighting their great camaraderie and creative synergy.

Parvez Emerges as a Fan Favourite

Thanks to moments like these, Raghav Juyal’s character Parvez is quickly becoming one of the most memorable in Ba***ds of Bollywood, adding significant buzz to Aryan Khan’s directorial debut.