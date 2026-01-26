'Raj Kapoor, Rishi ji aur Ranbir yaha hote toh unko bhi bahut pasand aata': Karisma Kapoor celebrates Kapoor family recipes on MasterChef India

New Delhi: MasterChef India is heating up with new challenges for its contestants every week, and this time, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor graced the kitchen as a special guest. The upcoming episodes promise a spectacular blend of Bollywood heritage, heartfelt memories, and rich culinary traditions, celebrating the favorite food items of the Kapoor Khandaan.

Karisma Kapoor received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from the esteemed judges—Chef Ranveer Brar, Chef Vikas Khanna, and Chef Kunal Kapur. Explaining the challenge, Chef Ranveer Brar said, “The soul of the dish, the heritage of the Kapoor family, and the originality of these classic Indian dishes—contestants need to elevate them to MasterChef-level perfection.”

Inspired by the rich culinary legacy of the Kapoor family, contestants were given the task of recreating iconic family dishes, blending creativity with tradition while upholding the high standards of MasterChef India. Reflecting on her family’s love for cinema and cuisine, Karisma shared, “Acting is our first love and our second love is food,” highlighting the deep connection the Kapoor Khandaan has with both art and gastronomy.

Speaking about the emotional bond between food and family, Karisma added, “Our family’s food has always been about love, memories, and togetherness. Sharing my family’s love for food in the MasterChef India kitchen was an incredibly proud moment for me. It is heartening to see these contestants bring their own stories and flavors from every corner of the country, making the show a true celebration of pride. Together, they inspire creativity, innovation, and confidence across the nation.”

As Karisma tasted the contestants’ lovingly prepared dishes, she praised their efforts and flavors. Expressing her delight, she said, “Raj Kapoor, Rishi ji aur Ranbir yaha hote toh unko bhi bahut pasand aata.”

MasterChef India airs Monday to Friday at 8:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.