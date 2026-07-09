Rajeev Khandelwal apologises to transgender community, says 'main aapse maafi maangta hoon'

(People will accept you, Pooja ji. When examples like you stand tall in society, they surely will. Even today, there are many people silently enduring their struggles but unable to come forward because society doesn't allow them to. But when people like you step up, perhaps they'll find the courage to do the same. I want to thank you for being here because I believe all of us feel that this is a very unique quality. There is nothing wrong with who you are)