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Rajeev Khandelwal apologises to transgender community, says 'main aapse maafi maangta hoon'

Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar: Social media star Pooja Sharma Rekha graced the stage and shares her inspiring journey of courage, resilience, and acceptance despite facing countless hardships.

Published: Jul 09, 2026, 12:23 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 12:23 PM IST
Rajeev Khandelwal apologises to transgender community, says 'main aapse maafi maangta hoon'

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