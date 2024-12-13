Rana Daggubati Chats With SS Rajamouli & Ram Gopal Varma On The Rana Daggubati Show

New Delhi: Rana Daggubati has effortlessly captivated the audience's attention with 'The Rana Daggubati Show' by engaging with some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, and he’s certainly scaling it up with every episode. The show has quickly amassed a fan following driven by exciting conversations, playful camaraderie, and a rare chemistry with his guests, unseen in talk shows before it.

In the latest episode, viewers are treated to an in-depth exploration of the creative processes of two legendary filmmakers, S.S. Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Varma, offering an exclusive glimpse into their minds and world. Working in Rajamouli's Baahubali, the duo is seen reminiscing about their experiences through the journey of the two-part pan-India magnum opus. Rana reflected on its impact: "It took a decade of my life—an entire era. We only understood its true value after we finished. We were doing our best work, inspired by the best things we’d ever seen. It hasn’t been the same since.”

The episode also features legendary director Ram Gopal Varma, with whom he last worked on the critically acclaimed thriller Department. Both these directors, with vastly different approaches, ideologies, and filmographies, opened up about their creative callings, making the episode a highly interesting watch.

Creative approach for building stories and characters

Rajamouli spoke about how his ideas are formed, explaining, “The books you read, the films you watch, the discussions that you are involved in around you—all of it builds up in the form of lava and bursts as an idea at the right moment.”

Ram Gopal Varma, on the other hand, drew inspiration from real-life experiences and encounters, revealing how a gangster’s intense emotional outburst following the death of his brother left a lasting impact on him. “It struck me how, for gangsters, power defines everything—even grief comes out as anger. Taking a real-life trait and making it into a story is an exercise that I truly love.”

The true inspiration behind Company

Varma left viewers stunned when he revealed that his iconic film Company was not inspired by infamous underworld dons but rather his own rift with filmmaker Krishna Vamsi. He stated, “Whether it is the underworld or a film company, the ego wars remain the same.”

Personalities that inspired S.S. Rajamouli: Senior NTR, Kurien Verghese & Lal Bahadur Shastri

With great reverence, Rajamouli spoke about his admiration for revered figures like Sr. NTR, emphasizing, “I hold a high regard for Sr. NTR, not just as an actor but as a director; he is really pathbreaking. His impact as an actor is so profound that, at times, his work as a director feels almost overshadowed.” But Rajamouli’s inspirations extend beyond the world of cinema. He also expressed immense respect for personalities like Kurien Verghese and Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose work and contributions leave him feeling insignificant by comparison.

Family and Professionalism

When it comes to working with family, Rajamouli explained that, despite close bonds, professional relationships take precedence: “We completely forget that we are related to each other while working.”

Created and hosted by Rana Daggubati, The Rana Daggubati Show is an eight-episode unscripted Telugu Original produced by Spirit Media. With a stellar lineup of guests, including Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Sreeleela, Nani, Rajamouli, and Ram Gopal Varma, new episodes drop every Saturday. The fourth episode is set to stream on Prime Video on December 14, available in India and over 240 countries worldwide.