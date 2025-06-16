Ravi Dubey And Sargun Mehta Relive Their Love Story Watching Rishabh-Bhagyashree In Bade Acche Lagte Hain – WATCH

New Delhi: Television's beloved power couple, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, who have always been known for their charisma on and off screen, is making headlines for their heartfelt reaction to the new season of popular romantic drama Bade Acche Lagte Hain.

The recently released promo has introduced audiences to a brand-new on-screen duo, Rishabh and Bhagyashree, who are already winning hearts nationwide. With romance at its core, the buzz around the new season is strong, promising to reignite the magic that made the show a household favorite.

Ravi and Sargun took to their social media handles recently to share their excitement about the show and its new romantic pairing. Their post is as endearing as their own real-life love story.

Take A Look At The Post:

The heartfelt exchange delighted fans and added to the buzz around the much anticipated show 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain' New Season. With romance making a strong comeback on Indian television, and couples like Ravie and Sargun cheering it on, viewers have even more reason to tune in and fall in love all over again.

Ravi Dubey And Sargun Mehta's Love Story

Popular Television couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's fairytale love story began on the sets of the TV show 12/24 Karol Bagh, where they played an on-screen couple. Their reel romance soon blossomed into a real one, though they kept their relationship under wraps for the first five months. The big reveal came in true filmy style when Ravi proposed to Sargun during their stint on Nach Baliye 5 in December 2012. A year later, the couple tied the knot on December 7, 2013, sealing their bond in a dreamy celebration.

On the work front, Ravi Dubey will next be seen in Ramayana. The actor is set to play Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film, which boasts a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The first installment is slated for a Diwali 2026 release, with the second part expected in 2027.

On the other hand, Sargun Mehta was last seen in Saunkan Saunkne 2, the sequel to the 2022 hit Saunkan Saunkne. The film also features Ammy Virk and Nimrat Khaira in pivotal roles.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain new Season premieres on 16th June, airing Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.