Ravi Kishan And Sparsh Shrivastava Reunite For 'Laapataa Dupahiya'

New Delhi: Prime Video’s latest original series, Dupahiya, has been receiving praise from both critics and audiences, and now the excitement surrounding the show has been further fueled by the reunion of Ravi Kishan and Sparsh Shrivastava. The duo, who previously starred together in Laapataa Ladies, have once again joined forces, this time alongside Gajraj Rao, to embark on the hilarious hunt for the missing Dupahiya (motorbike).

The series is set in the fictional village of Dhadakpur, which is preparing to celebrate its 25 years of being crime-free. However, the peaceful atmosphere is disrupted when a coveted Dupahiya is stolen. With the village’s silver jubilee celebrations, a wedding, and the pride of the community at stake, the residents of Dhadakpur embark on a wild and chaotic journey to retrieve the missing bike before time runs out.

Dupahiya is created and executive produced by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani under their banner, Bombay Film Cartel. Directed by Sonam Nair, the series is written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg. Along with Ravi Kishan, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Gajraj Rao, the cast includes Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma in significant roles.

Now streaming on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide, Dupahiya offers an entertaining blend of comedy, drama, and adventure, making it a must-watch for fans of quirky stories and thrilling mysteries.