Relive the big screen experiences with &PrivéHD’s world box office screenings

Mumbai: Movie fans have a reason to rejoice! &PrivéHD, the premium destination of nuanced cinema brings back the experience we’ve all been longing for with Privé World Box Office Screenings. Starting this Thursday, 18th March 2021 in association with PVR, every cinema buff craving the excitement of the big screen, a tub of popcorn and those comfortable red cushioned seats is now in for a weekly foreign language blockbuster screening that promises to make you feel at home, no matter the language.

Held at leading PVR cinema halls across Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore with safety and sanitation in check, &PrivéHD offers movie fans the exclusive opportunity to feel like a VIP. All one has to do is log on to www.priveworldboxoffice.com and register to get a chance to win special invites to the screening of the must-watch blockbusters from around the world, right before the premiere on &PrivéHD.

Starting with the screening of the Mandarin neo-noir thriller ‘The Wild Goose Lake’ this Thursday, the entertaining line-up includes movies that are each a success in its country of origin. Some of the other titles include the top-grossing Norwegian monster movie, Ragnarok, the craziest French love story, Jeux D’enfants aka ‘Love Me If You Dare’, the funniest French comedy ‘Fonzy’, the Mandarin family drama featuring Awkwafina, ‘The Farewell’ among others.

Bringing new premieres every week, &PrivéHD’s World Box Office presented by Cetaphil promises entertainment for everyone with movies of varied themes and genres. With a new movie released every Friday at 9 PM airing for the entire week till Thursday, the unique scheduling makes it convenient for viewers to tune-in and catch new premieres every week on &PrivéHD. The line-up includes movies that are each blockbuster in their country of origin and are from varied genres ranging from romantic dramas and comedy to fantasy and adventure.

