Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /Television
  • /Rhiti Tiwari's team refutes 'torture' allegations by alleged ex-stepfather Ekam Bawa, initiates legal action

Rhiti Tiwari's team refutes 'torture' allegations by alleged ex-stepfather Ekam Bawa, initiates legal action

The team of Bigg Boss 20 contestant Rhiti Tiwari released an official statement dismissing claims of abuse and financial falsehoods made by her alleged ex-stepfather Ekam Bawa as false and defamatory, while confirming legal proceedings against him.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 07:18 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 07:18 PM IST
Rhiti Tiwari's team refutes 'torture' allegations by alleged ex-stepfather Ekam Bawa, initiates legal action
Image Credit: JioHotstar/IANS

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Rhiti Tiwari's team refutes 'torture' allegations by alleged ex-stepfather Ekam Bawa, initiates legal action
2
3
4
5