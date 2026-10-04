Rise and Fall 2 episode update: Rakhi Sawant takes over tower as Anish Bhagat is evicted

The drama inside the Tower reached new heights over the weekend on Rise and Fall Season 2, hosted by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag. Following the unexpected camaraderie that sparked the hashtag #Swaad between Shehzad Poonawalla and Swara Bhasker, the latest episodes brought a mix of intense gameplay, celebrity guest appearances, and a major eviction.
Host Virender Sehwag stepped in to evaluate the contestants' performances, offering both praise and sharp critiques. Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani was named "Worker of the Week" for her stellar effort, with Sehwag applauding her gameplay. In a playful exchange afterwards, Kajal cheekily called Gautam Gulati a "cheater" before clarifying it was a joke.
However, Sehwag was less forgiving with Kaira, calling her out for surrendering during the Barood factory task. "Main chahta hu tum apna game khele, dusro ke liye give up na kare," Sehwag advised her. Meanwhile, cheating allegations continued to brew as Gautam confronted Shehzad Poonawalla, urging him to take accountability for his actions inside the house.
Adding a burst of wild energy to the Tower, Rakhi Sawant made a grand entry, opening with a special "Radha" dance witnessed by Ultimate Ruler Tej Pratap Yadav. Rakhi engaged the housemates in high-octane entertainment—dancing with Gautam Gulati, teaming up with Karan Patel for a romantic performance, and getting lifted by Manish Kashyap. Creator Raj Grover also showcased his Shah Rukh Khan mimicry. Beyond the fun, Rakhi delivered a stark reality check to Swara Bhasker and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary about their game strategies.
The excitement continued as the cast of Dupahiya Season 2, including Gajraj Rao and Renuka Shahane, entered with a garage-themed setup. In a series of playful jabs, Raj handed Shehzad a screwdriver, while Niharika Tiwari gifted Gautam a puncture kit to poke fun at his "hawabaazi." Swara handed Tej Pratap Yadav a side stand, while Gajraj and Renuka subjected Karan Patel to a comical Sanskrit lesson. On Sehwag’s special request, Nirahua and Kajal Raghwani wrapped up the segment with an energetic dance performance.
As the celebrations wrapped up, the show shifted back to its core strategic gameplay. With the power strictly in the hands of the Rulers, the group met to decide who would fall. Following intense deliberations, the Rulers voted out digital creator Anish Bhagat, officially ending his journey on the show and resetting the power dynamics inside the Tower.
Produced by Banijay Asia, Rise and Fall Season 2 streams daily at 12 PM for free exclusively on Prime Video via the MX Player app and connected platforms.
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