Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Rise and Fall 2 episode update: Rakhi Sawant takes over tower as Anish Bhagat is evicted

Rise and Fall Season 2 saw host Virender Sehwag confront players, Rakhi Sawant and the Dupahiya 2 cast visit the Tower, and Rulers vote out contestant Anish Bhagat.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 08:16 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 08:16 PM IST
Rise and Fall 2 episode update: Rakhi Sawant takes over tower as Anish Bhagat is evicted
Image Credit: file photo

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Rise and Fall 2 episode update: Rakhi Sawant takes over tower as Anish Bhagat is evicted
2
3
4
5