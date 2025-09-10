Rise And Fall: Arbaz Patel-Aarush Bhola Get Into SHOCKING Fight, Who Will Face Elimination?

New Delhi: Host Ashneer Grover's new reality TV show 'Rise & Fall' has kickstarted on a high with 15 famous celebrities living under one roof but in a divided house. The Ultimate Ruler Task on the show turned into a full-blown war as Arbaz Patel and Aarush Bhola, who went from pitching to almost throwing punches.

Rise And Fall Episode Update: Arbaz Patel vs Aarush Bhola

Arbaz threw the first jab, snapping at Aarush, “Kuch bhi nahi karra hai tu, mai to sochra hun ki Delhi wale afsoos karre honge ki isko kyun bhej diya. Tera khudka kuch hai hi nahi.” Aarush quickly shot back, “Tera kya hai khud ka?” The war of words only got nastier. Arbaz hit harder, saying, “Mera kya hai vo dikhra hai… beta Delhi vale to thukte bhi nahi honge tere upar.” Aarush snapped back with equal rage, “Tere upar to duniya thukti hai!”

That’s when the tension exploded, with abuse, pushing, shoving, and a near fistfight that shocked everyone. Workers rushed in to separate the two before it went completely out of control. Now, the tower is split tighter than ever in the Rulers vs Workers war, with one burning question: who crossed the line, and should one of them face elimination for it?

About Rise And Fall Contestants, Game Show

In the game of Rise and Fall this week, the house is split between Workers and Rulers, with Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, and Noorin Sha hustling as Workers, while Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Bali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh hold the throne as Rulers.

Watch daily new episodes of Rise and Fall for free, on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.