Rise And Fall Contestants: Arbaz Patel Beats Arjun Bijlani, Aditya Narayan To Become 'Ultimate Ruler', Dhanashree Verma Opens Up On Her Divorce

Rise and Fall Episode Update: This week in Rise & Fall drama unfolded inside the Tower, as contestants geared up for the contendership of the new Ultimate Ruler. With Nayandeep holding last week’s title, he was handed a special power, the chance to directly name one contender. Without hesitation, he chose Arjun.

Rise and Fall: New Ultimate Ruler

What followed was a tense chain of eliminations, as the rest of the rulers decided who they didn’t want in the running. Arjun named Pawan, Pawan passed it on to Aahana, Aahana pointed at Dhanashree, and Dhanashree took Nayandeep’s name. This left Arbaz and Aditya standing alongside Arjun as this week’s contenders for the coveted title.

The battle for the crown was decided through the challenging Pipeline Task. Each contender had to rely on their chosen workers to fight it out on their behalf. Arjun picked Aarush and Akriti, Aditya trusted Bali and Kubbra, while Arbaz teamed up with Kiku and Anaya. The task was all about coordination, strategy, precision and speed, connecting pipeline pieces in the correct colour order.

In a nail-biting finish, Arbaz and his team outperformed the rest, completing the task in record time. With this victory, Arbaz officially rose to become the Ultimate Ruler of the Week, securing not just the throne but also fresh power in the Tower.

Dhanashree-Arbaz Patel On Her Divorce

During a heart-to-heart with Arbaz Patel, Dhanashree Verma finally addressed the constant buzz around her divorce. “Ye sab jo divorce ki baatein chal rahi hain, vo bilkul hi banai gayi cheezein hain. Maine usko already peeche chhod diya hai,” Dhanashree said firmly, making it clear she had moved past the chatter. Arbaz Patel, opening up in return, responded with empathy: “Bahar log hamesha kahani banate rahenge, but jo andar feel hota hai vo asli hai. Mujhe bhi kai baar apne struggles samjhane pade hain.”

The candid chat became one of the rare moments, as two Rulers who are usually seen plotting and competing showed a softer, more vulnerable side.

In the game of Rise and Fall this week, the house is split between Workers and Rulers, with Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Bali, and Akriti Negi, hustling as Workers, while Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh hold the throne as Rulers.

Watch daily new episodes of Rise and Fall for free, on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.