Rise And Fall: Dhanashree, Nayandeep, And Arbaz Lock Horns

Mumbai: The drama inside the "Rise and Fall" house is increasing with every passing week. As the race for the Ultimate Ruler has commenced, the rulers have been asked to pitch their chosen workers who could prove helpful in the forthcoming challenge.

A strategic discussion soon transpired into an emotional confrontation. Referring to an earlier remark, Akriti questioned Nayandeep, “Aapne kaha tha ki agar main Arjun ke saath bhi aati, toh aap mujhe support karte. Kis basis pe aapne yeh bola tha?” (You had said that even if I came with Arjun, you would support me. On what basis did you say that?)

Nayandeep replied by saying that he believed Akriti was deserving at the time, as they required a female presence in the rulers, and she had ₹2.5 lakhs to her advantage.

Unhappy with the reasoning, Dhanashree and Arbaz kept interrupting and opposing him, which triggered a heated argument. Upset, Nayandeep accused them of playing politics and even claimed that Arbaz should be a politician. He even asked Dhanashree to “shut up". However, he later apologised to her, admitting he shouldn’t have spoken in such a manner.

Nayandeep further alleged that Dhanashree, Arbaz, and Aaditya were functioning as a trio. Dhanashree hit back, saying, “Aapko mujhse sirf meri problem ki baate karo, Arbaz aur Aaditya ki nahi.” (You should just talk to me about my problems, not about Arbaz and Aaditya.) The confrontation even left her in tears.

This week, the 'Rise and Fall' house has been divided between Workers and Rulers, with Bali, Aahana Kumra, Arjun Bijlani, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, and Akriti Negi hustling as Workers, while Dhanashree Verma, Aaditya Narayan, Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait, Nayandeep Rakshit, and Arbaz Patel hold the throne as Rulers.

"Rise and Fall" airs on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.