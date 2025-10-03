Rise And Fall Episode Update: Akriti Negi Refuses To Pitch, Gets Sent To Basement As Workers Celebrate Big Win
Akriti Negi's refusal to defend her position led to her fall to the Basement, while the Workers claimed victory in a surprise Rewards Challenge on Rise and Fall.
New Delhi: The latest episode of Rise and Fall brought intense drama as Akriti Negi refused to defend her position, leading to a dramatic fall from the Penthouse to the Basement. Meanwhile, the Workers enjoyed a rare rewards challenge, turning the spotlight onto their celebrations.
Arjun Bijlani’s Power Play: Choosing the Weakest Ruler
In a game-changing twist, Ultimate Ruler Arjun Bijlani was empowered to identify the weakest Ruler and send them directly to the Basement. Each Ruler was expected to pitch why they deserved to stay in the Penthouse. However, Akriti Negi stunned everyone by outright refusing to make a pitch.
Speaking calmly, Akriti said, “I respect your position, Arjun ji. Aap aaj Ultimate Ruler hai, lekin filhal ke liye main koi pitch nahi dena chahti,” When asked by Aaditya Narayan why she chose not to defend herself, Akriti explained that based on the game’s dynamics and Red Room decisions so far, she believed the outcome would not be in her favour and didn’t want to waste her time.
Clash of Perspectives: Engagement vs. Resignation
Arjun Bijlani called Akriti’s refusal more than just a personal choice, suggesting it showed disrespect to the Red Room process. “Ruler ke liye baat-cheet aur engagement zaroori hai,” he said. Akriti countered that since the others had already doubted her capability to be a Ruler, she saw no point in pitching.
In the end, Arjun confirmed that although Akriti was not initially under his radar, her decision to remain silent made it clear, she was sent to the Basement, losing her place in the Penthouse.
Following the tense moment, the episode shifted focus to an exciting Rewards Challenge exclusively for the Workers. While the Rulers struggled to solve riddles to unlock prizes, the Workers enjoyed a well-earned celebration with treats including momos, kulfi, massages, manicures, and pedicures.
The House Divide: Rulers vs Workers
Currently, the house remains split between Rulers and Workers. Aarush Bhola, Bali, Aaditya Narayan, Kiku Sharda, Akriti Negi, Kubbra Sait, and Nayandeep Rakshiit are fighting it out as Workers, while Manisha Rani, Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, and Arbaz Patel hold the Ruler positions.
Where to Watch
New episodes of Rise and Fall air daily and are available to watch for free on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.
