Rise And Fall Episode Update: Anaya Bangar’s Emotional Confession About Parents Shakes House

MUMBAI: As Rise and Fall gains popularity with each passing episode, contestants’ personal lives outside the show are also coming into the spotlight. In the latest episode of Ashneer Grover’s reality series, Anaya Bangar opened up about her strained relationship with her parents.

The social media content creator, known for her confidence and fiery personality, set that aside for a rare moment of vulnerability. What she revealed was raw and straight from the heart.

“Basic needs de dete the food, clothing, and shelter. Phone and all, iPhone vagarh sab khud ka lena pada. My dad gave me infrastructure in cricket, that’s it. That’s all to some extent is fine, but transitioning is a need. My dad’s rich, so uske baad bhi nahi aaya to, accept nahi kar paa rahe shayad,” she admitted. Her words left the room heavy with silence.

This week’s Rise and Fall task turned into a high-stakes battle for the rulers. Packed with strategy, shocks, and betrayal, the challenge saw Arjun Bijlani, Aahana Kumra, and Aditya Narayan nominated for the fall.

Each ruler had to entrust their fate to a female worker: Aditya chose Kubbra, Aahana picked Akriti, and Arjun got Anaya. The arena was set for an intense water basketball match — but with a twist. The two players scoring the most baskets would lose.

Bali and Aarush added spice as commentators and referees, while the game quickly escalated into a spectacle. Anaya stormed through the first round, leaving everyone stunned.

The real drama unfolded in the second round when Akriti and Kubbra unexpectedly joined forces — not only targeting Anaya but also sabotaging Arjun’s baskets. The betrayal hit Arjun hard, and the scoreboard sealed his fate. Aahana and Arjun, with the most baskets, lost the match. Aditya and Kubbra emerged victorious, securing Aditya’s safety in the penthouse.

Meanwhile, Arjun and Aahana’s dramatic fall sent them straight to the basement — a setback that’s sure to shake alliances and spark fresh rivalries in the tower.

Currently, the Rise and Fall house is split between Workers and Rulers. Hustling as Workers are Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Aahana Kumra, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Bali, and Akriti Negi. Holding power as Rulers are Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh.

Catch daily new episodes of Rise and Fall for free on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.