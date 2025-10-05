Rise And Fall Episode Update: Powerplay Weekend Sparks Drama, Akriti Called Out & Kubbra Eliminated

New Delhi: The Powerplay Weekend episode of Rise and Fall brought confrontations, strategic moves, and emotional shifts inside the Tower. The game continues to evolve as alliances are tested and dynamics shift between the Rulers and Workers.

The episode opened with the Wall of Doglapan task, where contestants were asked to label others they considered “dogla.” The task led to several confrontations and tense moments.

Akriti received the most votes, with Arjun, Nayandeep, Dhanashree, and Aarush naming her, indicating potential instability within the Rulers’ group.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ashneer Grover attempted to ease the mood by making comments about Manisha Rani’s growing connection with Aarush, referring to her as his “romance teacher.” This led to a staged performance involving Manisha, Aarush, and Bali, which added a moment of levity to the episode.

Voting and Rankings Shift the Game

Kiku Sharda secured his position through public votes, while Kubbra was eliminated after facing the Ultimate Fall. Contestants ranked themselves based on their perceived contribution to the Tower.

Arjun, Nayandeep, and Arbaaz ranked highest, with the top spot granting extended family time. The rankings caused visible emotional reactions. Akriti was upset about finishing last, and Arbaaz expressed disappointment over Dhanashree not helping him into the Top 2.

Nikki Tamboli's Entry Raises Concerns

Nikki Tamboli’s arrival created further tension. During her brief visit, she told Arbaaz that he was the strongest player in the game and warned him about betrayal, referencing another contestant as the “most hated” in the season.

Though her conversation with Arbaaz was open, Dhanashree later shared that she felt sidelined by Nikki’s visit.

With shifting dynamics, emotional reactions, and key eliminations, the Powerplay Weekend pushed the game into a more unpredictable phase. Trust and loyalty appear increasingly fragile.

Also Read | Rise And Fall Episode Update: Akriti Negi Refuses To Pitch, Gets Sent To Basement As Workers Celebrate Big Win

Current Standings: Workers vs Rulers

Workers: Aarush Bhola, Bali, Aaditya Narayan, Kiku Sharda, Akriti Negi, Nayandeep Rakshiit

Rulers: Manisha Rani, Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Arbaaz Patel

Watch new episodes of Rise and Fall daily on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.