Rise And Fall Finale Race Update: Nayandeep Vs Aarush As Alliances Shift In The Tower

Rise And Fall Finale: Inside the tower of Rise and Fall, contestants have upped their power game as alliances have changed and strategizing ahead of the finale has begun full throttle. The latest episode saw high drama, with nominations putting the spotlight on the workers and rulers alike. The workers nominated Akriti, Aaditya, and Nayandeep, while Kiku was chosen by the rulers, setting the stage for tense confrontations.

Inside Rise And Fall: Nayandeep vs Aarush

As the day unfolded, tensions flared between Nayandeep and Aarush. What started as Aarush’s usual teasing quickly triggered Nayandeep, who snapped: “Haa, tere taraf hai, kyunki bekar mai you are triggering me for no reason.” Aarush, ever the provocateur, fired back: “Kya hogya, nominate hi to hua hai. Hum tereko yahi samjha rahe the, hum yaha 30 din se hai, ek game se nahi hota.” The heated back-and-forth highlighted not just their contrasting approaches to the game, but also the intense pressure and high stakes in the Tower.

Nayandeep voiced his frustration further: “Aree, nominate hua hu theek hai, baar baar aake mere kaano ke aage bolne ki zarurat nahi hai ki tu eliminate ho jayega.” Aarush, standing his ground, reminded him: “Dusre task mai to tu behosh hogya, tu task karne layak hai nahi… Dekh raha hai kaun 10 logo se rishte bana ke good books me aane ka try kar raha hai.” Nayandeep countered, “Mai aisa hi hoon, mai bahar bhi aisa hi hu,” to which Aarush humorously added, “Pata hai mereko, tabhi teko mithi churi kehte hai.”

Amid the intense strategizing, the Tower also prepared for a monumental change: the crowning of a new Ultimate Ruler, who would not only hold ultimate power but also secure a ticket to the finale. With Arjun’s tenure as Ultimate Ruler coming to an end, every decision carried weight, alliances were tested, and every move could make or break the contestants’ paths to victory.

As the episode concluded, the tension, strategy, and emotional stakes left everyone on edge, highlighting that in Rise and Fall, it’s not just about who rises or falls, but who plays the game smartest under pressure.

Rise And Fall Contestants

Hosted by Ashneer Grover, in the game of Rise and Fall this week, the house is split between Workers and Rulers, with Aarush Bhola, Aaditya Narayan, Kiku Sharda, Akriti Negi and Nayandeep Rakshiit hustling as Workers, while Manisha Rani, Arjun Bijlani, Bali, Dhanashree Verma and Arbaz Patel, hold the throne as Rulers.



Watch daily new episodes of Rise and Fall for free, on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.