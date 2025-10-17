Rise And Fall Grand Finale Date, Time: Ending days of chase, challenges and fights on Rise And Fall - the new reality show on Amazon MX Player, the race to grand finale has begun. The show headlined by Ashneer Grover saw a divide between two starkly opposite worlds of Rulers (staying in the penthouse) and the Workers ( dumped in the basement). The Rulers bask in luxury inside a lavish penthouse, while the Workers grind in a bare-basics basement, fighting tooth and nail to rise to the top.

The top 6 contestants on the show are Aarush Bhola, Arbaz Patel, Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Nayandeep Rakshit and Akriti Negi.

Rise And Fall Winner's Prize Money

Rise And Fall grand finale will be held on October 17, 2025 and that's when the winner's name will be announced. The winner will take home the entire prize pot earned by the rulers throughout the show's duration, which is about Rs 30 lakh.

Rise And Fall Grand Finale: When and Where To Watch

Rise And Fall is available on MX Player and was premiered on September 6, 2025 with episodes rolling out everyday. Watch the finale of Rise and Fall for free, tomorrow on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.