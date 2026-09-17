/Rise and Fall season 2 confirmed contestants list: Virender Sehwag replaces Ashneer Grover as host; Swara Bhasker, Karan Patel locked in!

Rise and Fall season 2 confirmed contestants: The second season of the hit reality show 'Rise and Fall' is all set to kickstart soon and fans are excited. Stepping into Ashneer Grover's shoes, this season's 'Sultan of Multan', Virender Sehwag, will be taking over the reins as the host. From Swara Bhasker to Karan Patel, let's take a look at the list of confirmed contestants:
Replacing last year's host Ashneer Grover', former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag will be seen putting his own playful spin on life’s eternal ups and downs, in the unpredictable world of Rise and Fall Season 2, making his reality-show hosting debut.
Contestants will be relying on strategy, instinct, and their ability to read the game as they navigate rivalries, alliances, and unexpected challenges. Rise and Fall Season 2 promises a high stakes battle where staying ahead is as much about making the right move as it is about knowing when to make it.
The makers are yet to reveal the confirmed lineup officially, however, several names are doing the rounds. According to Indian Express report, many names have now emerged for the upcoming season.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shehzad Poonawalla, Swara Bhasker, and Karan Patel joining the show. Other names include Archana Gautam, Rajat Dalal, Anam Darbar, and Shailesh Lodha are also expected to join the show. Other celebrities who will be reportedly seen as contestants are Spiltsvilla fame Kaira Anu, Sorab Bedi, and Niharika Tiwari, and Sakshi Shrivas.
According to reports, social media influencer Raj Grover will also be seen on the show. Other contestants expected to be on the show are Shrutika Arjun, Nehal Chudasama, Deepty Chettri, Priyanka Jagga, and Anurag Dobhal.
Rise and Fall Season 2, the MX Original produced by Banijay Asia, and was originally created by Studio Lambert in the UK. The new season will soon stream on Prime Video and the MX Player Android app.
Rise And Fall Season 2 is expected to start streaming in October, with 15 contestants playing the game based on the concept of the ‘haves and the have nots’.
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