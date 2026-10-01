New Delhi: Rise and Fall Season 2 is keeping viewers hooked, and just when the Workers thought they had a straightforward task ahead of them, the Tower threw in another twist, turning a fireworks challenge into a test of loyalty, patience and survival. With the Prize Pot on the line, the Workers needed their fireworks to clear inspection, but there was a catch, if two were rejected, they'd have to pick out the weakest link among them and remove one of their own from the game.
The first round saw Shehzad reject one firework, prompting Priyanka to ask if he was being unfair. "Aage chalo Shehzad, tumhara footage bahot ho jaata hai beechmein," she said. Shehzad shot back, "Main footage khaane ko nahi aaya hu, apna kaam karne aaya hu."
Things took a sharper turn in the second round when Shehzad Poonawalla rejected Manish Kashyap's firework. Manish's frustration pulled Tej Pratap Yadav into the mix, and a disagreement over the task quickly escalated into a heated confrontation. Tej accused Manish of trying to manipulate the situation after his firework got rejected, while Manish accused the Rulers of mistreating the Workers.
As the task went on, another twist shook things up. The quality-control officers couldn't agree on a few fireworks, so the Ultimate Ruler was given the final say. Three fireworks were rejected in the round that followed, and the Workers were suddenly staring at the exact outcome they'd been trying to dodge — picking someone to send out of the game. Anish Bhagat offered to step out on his own, but the pressure only built when all three fireworks in the next round were turned down after Kajal Raghwani got the colours wrong. Niharika Tiwari ended up being the one asked to leave, something she found hard to accept, and it led to a clash with Gautam Gulati. Kaira Anu got involved as things heated up, eventually opting to remove herself from the situation. Every failed round chipped away at the Workers' standing in the Tower, and the strain within the group was becoming just as much of a problem as the task itself.
Things eased up a bit after that — the fourth round saw three fireworks pass, and the fifth was a clean sweep. But it was too little, too late for the Workers. Out of 36 fireworks made, only 20 got approved, which cost them valuable time and handed the Rulers ₹10 lakh for their pot. The big fireworks showdown fizzled out — the Rulers walked away with the first Prize Pot task, and the Workers missed their shot at the first Takhta Palat. The money gap now sits at ₹38 lakh for the Rulers versus just ₹3.25 lakh for the Workers, leaving the Basement with a lot of ground to cover.
Even after winning, the Rulers tried to extend an olive branch by offering to share their food with the Workers. It didn't land well — the Basement felt their effort hadn't been properly recognised and chose to keep their own food instead. The frustration spilled over from there: Kajal Raghwani questioned what Gautam had actually contributed, and Gautam pointed the finger right back at Shehzad. Manish stepped in to defend Kaira, pushing Sara Gurpal and Kajal to give her credit for her efforts. Niharika and Anish, meanwhile, talked about how they felt Gautam was undermining the women on the team. Instead of regrouping after a tough task, the Workers ended up airing fresh grievances over effort, credit, and who was really carrying the weight.
Up in the Penthouse, equations were shifting too. Swara Bhasker praised Shehzad for holding his ground, while the tension between Tej and Manish kept looming over the Tower's power dynamics. Shehzad also weighed in on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, calling her temperamental and narcissistic — just adding to the pile of rivalries building up inside the game. With the Prize Pot out of reach for the Workers, friction growing between Tej and Manish, and resentment building on both floors, the fireworks challenge may have fallen flat, but it looks like the drama is just getting started. As the gap between the Rulers and the Workers keeps widening, the question now is who manages to turn things around next, and who ends up on the losing end again.
Produced by Banijay Asia, Rise and Fall Season 2 is hosted by Virender Sehwag and streams free, exclusively on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping every day at 12 noon. Viewers can catch the show via MX Player by Prime Video on the MX Player Android app, as well as on mobile devices, Connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video and Fire TV.
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