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  • /Rise and Fall Season 2 episode udpate: Shehzad Poonawalla rejects Manish Kashyap's firework, workers lose Rs 10 lakh

Rise and Fall Season 2 episode udpate: Shehzad Poonawalla rejects Manish Kashyap's firework, workers lose Rs 10 lakh

Alliance Season 2 episode udpate: Things took a sharper turn in the second round when Shehzad Poonawalla rejected Manish Kashyap's firework. Manish's frustration pulled Tej Pratap Yadav into the mix, and a disagreement over the task quickly escalated into a heated confrontation.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 04:31 PM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 04:31 PM IST
Rise and Fall Season 2 episode udpate: Shehzad Poonawalla rejects Manish Kashyap's firework, workers lose Rs 10 lakh

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Rise and Fall Season 2 episode udpate: Shehzad Poonawalla rejects Manish Kashyap's firework, workers lose Rs 10 lakh
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