As the task went on, another twist shook things up. The quality-control officers couldn't agree on a few fireworks, so the Ultimate Ruler was given the final say. Three fireworks were rejected in the round that followed, and the Workers were suddenly staring at the exact outcome they'd been trying to dodge — picking someone to send out of the game. Anish Bhagat offered to step out on his own, but the pressure only built when all three fireworks in the next round were turned down after Kajal Raghwani got the colours wrong. Niharika Tiwari ended up being the one asked to leave, something she found hard to accept, and it led to a clash with Gautam Gulati. Kaira Anu got involved as things heated up, eventually opting to remove herself from the situation. Every failed round chipped away at the Workers' standing in the Tower, and the strain within the group was becoming just as much of a problem as the task itself.