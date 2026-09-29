Rise and Fall season 2 contestants: After a super successful season 1, makers of Rise and Fall announced season 2 with a brand new host. Stepping into Ashneer Grover's shoes, this season's 'Sultan of Multan', Virender Sehwag, took over the reins of the show as the suave host, making his digital debut on a reality show that kicked off on September 26, 2026. From Swara Bhasker to Karan Patel, let's take a look at the list of confirmed contestants and their photos.
Rise and Fall Season 2 promises a high-stakes battle where staying ahead is as much about making the right move as it is about knowing when to make it. Let's check out who all are a part of this season:
Swara Bhasker (38), Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (30), Karan Patel (42), Gautam Gulati (38), Shehzad Poonawalla (38), Siwet Tomar (28), Kaira Anu, Tej Pratap Yadav (38), Manish Kashyap (35), Kajal Raghwani (36), Niharika Tiwari (32), Sara Gurpal (34), Raj Grover (20), Irina Rudakova (47) and Anish Bhagat (24).
Sehwag made his debut as host of Rise & Fall Season 2, replacing Season 1’s Ashneer Grover. Designed by acclaimed set designer Varsha Jain, Rise and Fall 2's Tower is equipped with almost 100 cameras, keeping a close eye on every movement and bringing the Rulers’ and Workers’ worlds together under one roof.
The Penthouse is as lavish as one can get - vibrant, colourful and packed with oodles of charm. An expansive living area, elegant dining room, luxurious bedroom, Jacuzzi and a dedicated gym to give the Rulers plenty of room to enjoy their elevated status. The Basement, on the other hand, is a complete departure from the world above. Raw, rugged and stripped back to the essentials, it features functional living spaces, industrial textures and earthy tones, creating a stark contrast to the Penthouse’s colour and extravagance. But the Workers know that the Tower has more than one direction and the possibility of making their way back up is always in play.
Hosted by Virender Sehwag in his streaming hosting debut, Rise & Fall Season 2 brings together 15 celebrities for a game of strategy, instinct, alliances and shifting power, where the Rulers call the shots from above while the Workers navigate life below, each looking for their opportunity to change their fate. Rise & Fall Season 2 streams for free from September 26, every day at 12 PM, on Prime Video and the MX Player Android app.
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