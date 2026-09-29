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  • /Rise and Fall Season 2 full list of contestants, age & pics: Swara Bhasker to Tej Pratap Yadav on Virender Sehwag's debut show

Rise and Fall Season 2 full list of contestants, age & pics: Swara Bhasker to Tej Pratap Yadav on Virender Sehwag's debut show

Rise and Fall Season 2: It brings together 15 celebrities for a game of strategy, instinct, alliances and shifting power, where the Rulers call the shots from above while the Workers navigate life below, each looking for their opportunity to change their fate.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 07:00 AM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Rise and Fall Season 2 full list of contestants, age & pics: Swara Bhasker to Tej Pratap Yadav on Virender Sehwag's debut show
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 14 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

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Rise and Fall Season 2 full list of contestants, age & pics: Swara Bhasker to Tej Pratap Yadav on Virender Sehwag's debut show
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