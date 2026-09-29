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Rise and Fall season 2: Shehzad Poonawalla–Siwet Tomar fight sparks major controversy inside house

Rise and Fall Season 2 has sparked major controversy after a physical clash between Shehzad Poonawalla and Siwet Tomar inside the reality show house. The incident led to Siwet’s eviction, with both sides later giving contrasting statements about what happened.

Edited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 02:44 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 02:44 PM IST
Rise and Fall season 2: Shehzad Poonawalla–Siwet Tomar fight sparks major controversy inside house
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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Rise and Fall season 2: Shehzad Poonawalla–Siwet Tomar fight sparks major controversy inside house
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