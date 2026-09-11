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Rise and Fall Season 2: Virender Sehwag to make his streaming debut as host

Rise and Fall Season 2, the MX Original by Banijay Asia, and was originally created by Studio Lambert in the UK.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByRitika Handoo
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 01:19 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 01:19 PM IST
Rise and Fall Season 2: Virender Sehwag to make his streaming debut as host
Image Credit: Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

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Rise and Fall Season 2: Virender Sehwag to make his streaming debut as host
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