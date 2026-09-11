Rise and Fall Season 2: Virender Sehwag to make his streaming debut as host

New Delhi: After keeping audiences hooked with its high-stakes power play in Season 1, Prime Video today unveiled the first glimpse of Rise and Fall Season 2. Stepping into Ashneer Grover's shoes, this season's 'Sultan of Multan', Virender Sehwag, will be taking over the reins as the host. Sehwag makes his streaming debut, bringing his larger-than-life personality to a game where fortunes can turn faster than the scorecard.
The promo opens with Virender Sehwag putting his own playful spin on life’s eternal ups and downs, before stepping into the unpredictable world of Rise and Fall Season 2, where the stakes are high, and no position is ever guaranteed.
Making his foray into hosting a reality show on a streaming service, Virender Sehwag said, “Cricket has taught me one thing—no match is won before the final ball, and Rise and Fall Season 2 takes that unpredictability to another level. As a host, what excites me about this game is that there are no easy wins and no fixed positions. The biggest challenge isn’t just getting to the top but knowing how to stay there. You have to know when to attack, when to defend, and, most importantly, when to read the game before it reads you. With money, strategy, and shifting equations in play, there’s no room for complacency. I’m looking forward to watching the contestants navigate the game, take risks, make alliances and show what they’re really made of.”
Set across the contrasting worlds of the penthouse and the basement, the game brings together 15 celebrities divided into two groups, the Rulers and the Workers. While the Rulers enjoy the privileges of the penthouse, the Workers navigate the realities of the basement, with every decision, alliance, and move able to change the course of the game.
Contestants will be relying on strategy, instinct, and their ability to read the game as they navigate rivalries, alliances, and unexpected challenges. Rise and Fall Season 2 promises a high stakes battle where staying ahead is as much about making the right move as it is about knowing when to make it.
Speaking about the new season, Amogh Dusad, Director and Head of AVOD Content, Prime Video India, said, “The love and excitement audiences showed for Rise and Fall in its first season gave us the perfect reason to take this unique power game forward. Season 2 brings a fresh set of personalities into a format where power is always in motion, and every decision carries a consequence. With Virender Sehwag stepping in as host, we’re bringing a whole new energy to the show; his wit, spontaneity, and fearless personality make him an exciting fit for the game. We’re excited for audiences to experience the drama, strategy and entertainment in Rise and Fall Season 2, and watch it on Prime Video for free.”
Deepak Dhar, Founder and Group CEO of Banijay Asia said, “The overwhelming response that Rise and Fall received in its debut season reaffirmed the strength of its unique premise, where power, strategy and human behaviour come together to create an unpredictable game. With Season 2, we are taking that experience one step ahead with a new mix of personalities, fresh dynamics and even higher stakes, where every decision can change the course of the game. We are delighted to collaborate with Prime Video and look forward to bringing audiences a season filled with unexpected turns, strategic gameplay and moments that keep them invested till the very end.”
Rise and Fall Season 2, the MX Original produced by Banijay Asia, and was originally created by Studio Lambert in the UK. The new season will soon stream on Prime Video and the MX Player Android app.
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