Rise and Fall Season 2: Virender Sehwag to make his streaming debut as host

Making his foray into hosting a reality show on a streaming service, Virender Sehwag said, “Cricket has taught me one thing—no match is won before the final ball, and Rise and Fall Season 2 takes that unpredictability to another level. As a host, what excites me about this game is that there are no easy wins and no fixed positions. The biggest challenge isn’t just getting to the top but knowing how to stay there. You have to know when to attack, when to defend, and, most importantly, when to read the game before it reads you. With money, strategy, and shifting equations in play, there’s no room for complacency. I’m looking forward to watching the contestants navigate the game, take risks, make alliances and show what they’re really made of.”