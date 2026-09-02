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Rise and Fall season 2: Will Govinda make his reality TV debut? Here’s what we know

Govinda is reportedly in talks to join Rise and Fall Season 2 as a contestant amid ongoing buzz around his personal life with Sunita Ahuja. Reports also suggest that Sunita has withdrawn her divorce petition, and the couple has resolved their differences.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 11:31 AM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 11:31 AM IST
Rise and Fall season 2: Will Govinda make his reality TV debut? Here’s what we know
Image Credit: Instagram and IMDb

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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