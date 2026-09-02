Rise and Fall season 2: Will Govinda make his reality TV debut? Here’s what we know

Govinda's back in the headlines, and this time it's a mix of personal drama and career buzz. His wife, Sunita Ahuja, showed up at Bandra Family Court in Mumbai recently, their son Yashvardhan by her side. The reports say she's officially withdrawn her divorce petition against him.
At the same time, there are reports that Govinda might enter the reality TV world as a contestant. According to reports (Variety India), he has been approached for Rise and Fall Season 2. If everything works out, this could be his first time participating as a contestant on a reality show.
As per Variety India, Govinda is interested in joining the show and is currently in the final stages of discussions. However, there is no official confirmation yet.
Govinda is not new to television. He's hosted Jeeto Chappar Phaad Ke, popped up as a guest on Indian Idol, Dance India Dance, and Super Dancer. He's been on Bigg Boss too, back when Salman Khan hosted it. Most recently, he showed up on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa — not as a contestant, but to bring Sunita home after she exited the show over health issues.
Now, about Rise and Fall itself: it's the Indian adaptation of a British reality format created by Studio Lambert. Greg James hosted the original. Here in India, Ashneer Grover fronted the first season.
Meanwhile, Govinda's personal life has stayed in the news for months now and not for great reasons. Sunita had previously spoken about his alleged connection to Komal Rani Swarnkar, going as far as claiming he wanted to marry her. Back in December 2024, she filed for divorce, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion.
But things have shifted since. Govinda's manager recently confirmed that Sunita has withdrawn the case, and the couple has worked things out peacefully.
The format splits contestants into two camps: "Rulers" and "Workers." Rulers enjoy a luxurious life and decision-making power. Workers grind through tasks, trying to climb the ladder. At its core, it's a show built entirely around power, strategy, and the messy dynamics of social hierarchy.
Season one, hosted by Ashneer Grover, was a genuinely tight competition. In the end, Arjun Bijlani walked away as the winner.
Nothing's confirmed on Govinda's involvement yet, but the buzz is already spreading among fans. Combine that with everything going on in his personal life, and it's shaping up to be a pretty eventful chapter for him maybe even the start of something new, career-wise.
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