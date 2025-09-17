Rise And Fall Update: Aditya Narayan Wins Task, Arjun Bijlani & Aahana Kumra Fall To Basement

Rise And Fall Episode Highlights: This week’s Rise and Fall task has been a high stake deal for rulers. With a mix of strategy, shocks, and betrayal, Arjun Bijlani, Aahana Kumra, and Aditya Narayan were nominated for the fall.

Rise And Fall Episode Highlights

Each ruler had to put their fate in the hands of a female worker- Aditya chose Kubbra, Aahana picked Akriti, and Arjun got Anaya. The arena was set for an intense water basketball match, but with a twist: the two players with the most baskets would lose. Bali and Aarush kept the heat on as commentators and referees, while the game quickly turned into a spectacle. Anaya stormed through the first round, leaving everyone stunned.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

But the drama peaked in the second when Akriti and Kubbra shockingly joined forces, not just to bring Anaya down, but to sabotage Arjun’s basket directly. The unexpected betrayal left Arjun reeling, and the scoreboard sealed the fate as Aahana and Arjun, with the most baskets, lost the match. Aditya and Kubbra emerged as the winning duo, securing Aditya’s safety in the penthouse.

Meanwhile, Arjun and Aahana’s dramatic fall sent them straight to the basement, a blow that’s bound to shake alliances and ignite fresh rivalries in the tower.

ALSO READ: Rise & Fall Contestants Net Worth: Not Dhanashree Verma And Arjun Bijlani, THIS Is The Richest Contestant Of Ashneer Grover's Show

Rise And Fall Show Timings, Contestants

ALSO READ: Meet Rise & Fall Full Contestants List, 15 Photos: Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma To Pawan Singh On Ashneer Grover's New Reality Show

In the game of Rise and Fall this week, the house is split between Workers and Rulers, with Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Aahana Kumra, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Bali, and Akriti Negi, hustling as Workers, while Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh hold the throne as Rulers.

Watch daily new episodes of Rise and Fall for free, on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.