Rise And Fall Winner: Arjun Bijlani Lifts Trophy, BEATS Aarush Bhola & Arbaz Patel, Takes Home Rs 28,10,000 Prize Money

Rise And Fall Winner: The final journey of contestants on the season 1 of reality show Rise and Fall was full of emotions, drama, fights and friendships. On the starry grand finale, TV actor Arjun Bijlani has been announced as the ultimate winner, taking home the coveted trophy. Hosted by Ashneer Grover, the reality show has been creating headlines and trending across conversations since debut, garnering immense love and appreciation from audiences across the country. The series concluded with a thrilling finale, honoring the contestant who played the game with resilience, strategy, and passion.

Rise And Fall season saw 15 celebrity contestants from different worlds navigate the Tower’s unpredictable dynamics, where Rulers could fall and Hustlers could rise with every twist, task, and vote. From emotional confrontations and fiery arguments to surprising alliances and moments of genuine vulnerability, the show kept viewers hooked from start to finish.

Key highlights included strategic power plays, intense face-offs, and heartwarming acts of resilience, all building to a finale that celebrated both strategy and spirit.

Rise And Fall Grand Finale Highlights

The grand finale kicked off with dazzling performances from the Top-6 contestants — Arjun Bijlani, Arbaaz Patel, Akriti Negi, Arush Bhola, Dhanashree Verma, and Nayandeep Rakshit — accompanied by heartfelt messages from their friends and family.

The stage sparkled even more when Pawan Singh made a grand entry, gifting Dhanashree a saree, leading to a vibrant dance with Dhanashree and Akriti. Tensions rose as contestants opened suitcases revealing the Janta’s verdict, resulting in Nayandeep Rakshit and Dhanashree Verma’s eviction.

The excitement surged again with an electrifying performance by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar.

Ex-contestants then voted for the Top-3 finalists, with Akriti Negi receiving the highest votes and exiting the race. The finale reached its grand crescendo as King and Aastha Gill promoted their upcoming music reality show I-POPSTAR, bringing along talented contestants and lighting up the stage with high-octane energy.

Speaking on his win Arjun Bijlani said, “Rise and Fall proved that every fall is just a step toward rising stronger. This journey was anything but easy — each day brought a new challenge, a new lesson, and a new reason to keep going. The twists, the tension, the friendships, and the rivalries tested me in ways I never imagined. Winning feels surreal. I want to thank each player who's been a part of Rise and Fall. Thank you, thank you so much, and a special thanks to Aarush and Arbaz, who both took my name to be the winner. I think without them, this wouldn't have been possible.”

He further added, “So thank you. I'll always remember this and each player, whether I have fought with them, whether I have laughed with them, they were a part of my journey and they made my journey beautiful and each one of them is responsible for me being a winner here today. So, thank you, rulers, and thank you, workers.”

Watch the finale episode of Rise and Fall streaming now for free, on Amazon MX Player and on Sony Entertainment Television today at 10:30 PM