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  • /Rise & Fall 2 episode update: Irina breaks down while remembering late father, Tej Pratap Yadav calms her with flute

Rise & Fall 2 episode update: Irina breaks down while remembering late father, Tej Pratap Yadav calms her with flute

In a touching moment on Rise & Fall Season 2, Tej Pratap Yadav played his flute to comfort housemate Irina after she broke down while recalling her father's sacrifice in war.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 05:06 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 05:06 PM IST
Rise & Fall 2 episode update: Irina breaks down while remembering late father, Tej Pratap Yadav calms her with flute
Image Credit: File Photo

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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