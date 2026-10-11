/Rise & Fall 2 episode update: Swara Bhasker breaks down as tensions explode over Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Rs 32 lakh loss

After the light-hearted challenges, the Tower’s mood shifted as Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s loss of ₹32 lakh from the Fortune Pyramid and her subsequent move to the Basement became the focus of a heated discussion. Swara Bhasker called out what she perceived as the misuse of an opportunity, clarifying that she had shared a bond with Priyanka and had never been against her, but felt that Priyanka’s actions had changed their equation. Describing her behaviour as “tacky,” Swara made her displeasure clear. Priyanka, however, maintained that she had been subjected to personal attacks, including being labelled a narcissist and a manipulator, while asserting that she had never asked anyone to vote for her.