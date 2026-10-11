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  • /Rise & Fall 2 episode update: Swara Bhasker breaks down as tensions explode over Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Rs 32 lakh loss

Rise & Fall 2 episode update: Swara Bhasker breaks down as tensions explode over Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Rs 32 lakh loss

Rise & Fall 2 Episode Update: The latest episode features Bollywood-themed tasks and high-voltage drama, including heated clashes between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Swara Bhasker over game tactics, an emotional breakdown from Swara, a surprise video call for Tej Pratap Yadav from his parents, and growing fractures in key alliances across the Tower.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 07:16 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 07:16 PM IST
Rise & Fall 2 episode update: Swara Bhasker breaks down as tensions explode over Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Rs 32 lakh loss
Image Credit: File Photo

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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