/Rise & Fall 2 episode update: Swara Bhasker breaks down as tensions explode over Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Rs 32 lakh loss

Rise & Fall 2 episode update: With the game inside the Tower becoming increasingly personal, the latest Powerplay Weekend on MX Original Rise and Fall Season 2 brings together a mix of fun, unexpected moments, and heated confrontations.
Host Virender Sehwag returned with a Bollywood-themed twist, giving the Workers their turn to step into the shoes of iconic film characters after the Rulers had their moment earlier. Manish Kashyap channelled Aamir Khan from Lagaan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary stepped up as the ultimate "Desi Girl," Kaira Anu brought her inner Poo to life, and Sara Gurpal stepped into Geet’s shoes from Jab We Met. But beneath the filmi glamour, the rivalries were far from taking a break.
Sehwag set a series of challenges for the Workers, with tempting rewards up for grabs. Tej Pratap Yadav picked up his guitar to recreate a musical moment with Irina Rudakova, while Niharika Tiwari and Sara Gurpal were challenged to sing the Workers’ very own Basement anthem, taking cheeky digs at the Rulers along the way. Completing the challenges earned the Workers popcorn and a much-awaited pizza, while Manish was asked to report in his own entertaining style for a box of Thaggu Ke Laddoo.
However, the lighter mood did not last long as Sehwag brought the Rulers and Workers together to revisit the decisions that had shaken the Tower the previous week.
After the light-hearted challenges, the Tower’s mood shifted as Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s loss of ₹32 lakh from the Fortune Pyramid and her subsequent move to the Basement became the focus of a heated discussion. Swara Bhasker called out what she perceived as the misuse of an opportunity, clarifying that she had shared a bond with Priyanka and had never been against her, but felt that Priyanka’s actions had changed their equation. Describing her behaviour as “tacky,” Swara made her displeasure clear. Priyanka, however, maintained that she had been subjected to personal attacks, including being labelled a narcissist and a manipulator, while asserting that she had never asked anyone to vote for her.
The debate soon expanded beyond Priyanka’s decision, with Swara questioning the double standards in how the two sides viewed the game. Pointing out that the Workers had previously called Priyanka’s move smart but criticised the Rulers for exercising their own power, she remarked, “Bas hamara pinjara sone ka, aapka pinjara lohe ka… hum rules nahi banate.” Priyanka countered that the rules were made by the Rulers, while Sara called out Swara for making the discussion personal.
The tension grew further when Niharika alleged that Swara and Shehzad Poonawalla had suggested that they would not play fairly if they were sent to the Basement. Swara denied making the remark, insisting that she had only said she would not go downstairs because she was upset with Priyanka.
The discussion also brought Gautam Gulati and Shehzad’s fractured friendship back into focus, with Gautam admitting that he no longer trusted their brotherhood after being sent to the Basement. Meanwhile, Tej reflected on how the atmosphere inside the Tower had changed since Shehzad took over as the Ultimate Ruler, with tensions and conflicts becoming increasingly frequent.
In a brief moment of respite, Tej also received a surprise video call from his parents, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, leaving him emotional.
As the arguments continued, the emotional toll of the game became increasingly evident for Swara. Breaking down, she opened up about how difficult it had been to stay away from her daughter and revealed that her family had initially discouraged her from joining the show because they knew how hard the separation would be.
Swara admitted that the atmosphere had become difficult for her to handle. She then made an emotional request to Sehwag, asking to be sent to the Basement. Sehwag reminded her that the decision rested with the audience, not him, while acknowledging her efforts to bring everyone together.
After returning to the Penthouse, Shehzad appeared visibly hurt by Tej’s comments and confronted him, saying, “Aapne jo bola woh bahot hurtful tha.” When Tej asked, “Itna dil mein kya baith gya bhai,” Shehzad expressed his disappointment over the remark.
The conversation brought their strained equation into focus, with Tej having earlier pointed out that conflicts in the Tower had increased since Shehzad became the Ultimate Ruler. The two later exchanged words, with Tej saying, “Tum abhi raja ho na, koi dikkat nahi hai.”
With the Rulers and Workers still divided over fairness, shifting loyalties, and personal differences, will the Tower find a way to move past the bitterness, or will the growing divide continue to shape the game?
Produced by Banijay Asia, Rise and Fall Season 2 is hosted by Virender Sehwag and streams free, exclusively on Prime Video, with fresh episodes every day at 12 noon. The show is available to audiences through MX Player by Prime Video on the MX Player Android app, as well as across mobile devices, Connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, and Fire TV.
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