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Rise & Fall 2 episode update: Wildcard entries Aarush Bhola and Laila trigger chaos

Impact players Aarush Bhola and Laila returned to the Tower to stir up fresh rivalries and high-stakes choices, leading to Sara Gurpal nominating herself for the Prize Pot while Niharika Tiwari sacrificed funds to retain her Ultimate Ruler crown.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 06:02 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 06:02 PM IST
Rise & Fall 2 episode update: Wildcard entries Aarush Bhola and Laila trigger chaos
Image Credit: File Photo

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Zee Media Bureau

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Rise & Fall 2 episode update: Wildcard entries Aarush Bhola and Laila trigger chaos
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