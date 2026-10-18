Rise & Fall 2 episode update: Wildcard entries Aarush Bhola and Laila trigger chaos

The Workers’ chance to close the gap had slipped away, but another deal was about to test their willingness to put the team first. Fresh from her own fall, Sara was offered immunity from nominations by Varun, but accepting would cost the Basement Rs 2.5 lakh from its Prize Pot. Aarush presented another option: if Sara nominated herself, ₹2.5 lakh would be added to the pot, bringing the Workers closer to a potential takhta palat. After considering the possibility of saving herself, Sara chose to nominate herself for the sake of her team—a sacrifice that strengthened the Basement’s position financially, even as it put her own game at risk.