/Rise & Fall 2 OTT release: Swara Bhaskar to Tej Pratap Yadav - Full confirmed contestants list, prize money and streaming details

The wait for reality television fans is finally over as Rise & Fall Season 2 officially premiered on Saturday, September 26, 2026. Bringing a fresh wave of drama, shifting alliances, and high-stakes strategy, the new season features a brand-new lineup of 15 contestants alongside a major change in leadership.
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has officially stepped in as the host for the second season, making his reality television hosting debut. Sehwag replaces entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, who hosted the show’s maiden edition. His addition marks one of the biggest structural changes to the show this year, bringing his signature quick wit and straightforward demeanour to the competition.
This season brings together 15 personalities from diverse backgrounds, spanning politics, television, cinema, content creation, and social media. The official contestant list includes:
Swara Bhaskar
Shehzad Poonawalla
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Karan Patel
Gautam Gulati
Sara Gurpal
Niharika Tiwari
Siwet Tomar
Tej Pratap Yadav
Kaira Anu
Raj Grover
Irina Rudakova
Manish Kashyap
Kajal Raghwani
Anish Bhagat
Set to run over a span of 42 days, Rise & Fall Season 2 continues with its core psychological theme centred around power dynamics. Contestants are divided into two distinct groups: Rulers and Workers.
Just as tensions began simmering, host Virender Sehwag shifted the focus from personal rivalries back to the central struggle for power and money. With the Rulers currently controlling Rs 31.50 lakh and the Workers holding Rs 9.75 lakh, the cash reserves remain locked, but the contestants' standing in the house is anything but stable.
The Rulers reside in high-end luxury quarters, enjoying premium amenities and authority over game decisions. Meanwhile, the Workers reside in the basic basement setup and perform gruelling tasks. However, power is temporary; contestants can be demoted to the basement or elevated to luxury based on daily tasks, voting, and shifting strategic alliances.
Just when the contestants thought they had the game figured out, host Virender Sehwag dropped a massive twist that threatens to turn the entire house hierarchy upside down. Sehwag revealed a brand-new floor in the tower called the "Fortune Room," offering the Workers their very first direct opportunity to rise to power and displace a Ruler from the luxury Penthouse.
Announcing the game-changing addition, Sehwag warned the house of the unpredictable consequences, stating, "This season the tower is expanding. Whenever I open a new floor for you, some will say 'wow' and others 'not now.' For the Workers, I am opening a floor in this tower that will change everyone's destiny whenever it opens—for better or worse."
The twist paved the way for one Worker to ascend to the Penthouse, but it immediately raised the question of who would be dethroned to make that climb possible.
Following its premiere on September 26, 2026, new episodes of Rise & Fall Season 2 will stream daily at 12:00 PM IST. Viewers can watch the show for free across Prime Video and the MX Player Android app, accessible via mobile devices, Connected TVs, Fire TV, and the Amazon Shopping app.
In the debut season of the show, television actor Arjun Bijlani emerged as the winner, taking home a total cash prize of Rs 28.10 lakh, while Aarush Bhola and Arbaz Patel finished as the first and second runners-up, respectively.
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