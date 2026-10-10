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  • /Rise & Fall 2: 'Tum humse batameezi mat karo': Tej Pratap Yadav threatens to call production on Shehzad Poonawalla

Rise & Fall 2: 'Tum humse batameezi mat karo': Tej Pratap Yadav threatens to call production on Shehzad Poonawalla

Tensions erupt on Rise and Fall Season 2 as Tej Pratap Yadav and Gautam Gulati confront Shehzad Poonawalla over strategic moves and romantic allegations, leading to a fiery showdown.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 04:20 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 04:20 PM IST
Rise & Fall 2: 'Tum humse batameezi mat karo': Tej Pratap Yadav threatens to call production on Shehzad Poonawalla
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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