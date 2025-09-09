Rise & Fall: Ashneer Grover REVEALS What Drew Him To Host The Reality Show

Mumbai: Businessman Ashneer Grover has taken on a new role as the host for the reality show, "Rise & Fall".

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Grover revealed why he decided to host the show.

Speaking to IANS, he revealed that he found the concept of the show to be very close to reality, where the world is clearly divided into haves and have-nots. However, it does not mean that those who start at the bottom will never rise to the top.

Grover shared: "What I liked about it is that I have always been a fan of reality tv- it is big, people don't talk about it, but everyone sees it. And in this, there was an element where there is a divide in the society. You are not brushing it under the carpet but rather accepting that some people have money, while others have to start from scratch."

"In 'Rise & Fall', there is a penthouse and a basement - anyone can go anywhere at any time and can start from anywhere, but at the same time, anyone can win. So, the show will show the rise of people from the basement to the penthouse and also the fall of people from the penthouse to the basement and therefore something very close to the reality. I found the concept to be very different, and that's why I agreed to do this," the 'Shark Tank India' judge added.

This week, the "Rise and Fall" house has been split between Workers and Rulers, with Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, and Noorin Sha struggling as Workers, while Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Bali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh enjoying the throne as Rulers.

"Rise and Fall" airs on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.