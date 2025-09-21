Rise & Fall Episode Update: Aahana Kumra Escapes Elimination As Golden Briefcase Challenge Heats Up

New Delhi: High drama unfolded in the latest episode of Rise and Fall as the threat of the Ultimate Fall loomed large over contestants Arjun, Bali, Aahana, and Akriti. Internal voting by the Rulers placed Aahana at the top of the elimination risk list with four votes, followed by Akriti with two. Bali, despite being in danger, received no votes. In a pivotal turn, viewers on the Amazon MX Player app voted to save Arjun, securing his position in the game, at least for now.

Host Ashneer Grover addressed Aahana after the tense voting results, reminding her of the volatile nature of the competition:

“Aahana, maine aapko shuru mein bola tha ki yeh manch unpredictable hai. Aur kai baari lagta hai sab single out kar rahe hain. Par yeh bada manch hai, aur kisi ko bhi single out hona pasand nahi hai.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

However, just as elimination seemed imminent, Ashneer revealed a twist: in light of Sangeeta Phogat's sudden departure from the show due to a personal loss, no eliminations would take place this week.

Also Read | Rise & Fall Episode Update: Kiku Sharda Tells Aaditya Narayan ‘Don’t Target My Profession’ In Heated Argument

With the elimination round closed, the focus shifted to the next big moment—the Rise Challenge, where one Worker would get the chance to ascend into the Ruler’s Penthouse. This week, the task grew more intense with the introduction of the Golden Briefcase, a new element designed to test strategy and endurance.

As anticipation builds, the question remains: which Worker will earn the coveted seat among the Rulers? The outcome will be revealed in the upcoming episode.

Currently, the show’s hierarchy is split between Workers—Bali, Aahana Kumra, Kubbra Sait, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, and Akriti Negi and Rulers Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Aaditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Kiku Sharda, Nayandeep Rakshit, and Arbaz Patel.