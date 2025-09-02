Mumbai: A new reality show titled 'Rise & Fall' is making the noise right now. With an exciting contestant line-up, the buzz about the show is high. Headlined by Ashneer Grover, the show will feature on Amazon MX Player.

Rise & Fall New Contestants

The streaming service has now revealed its next set of contestants, Mumbai’s very own charmer Arbaz Patel, alongside Delhi’s uber-cool fitness influencer Aarush Bhola.

The video dropped is nothing short of a showdown! Aarush is seen lifting weights with his signature Delhi swag when Arbaz cheekily taunts him, “Ye kya bacchon vale khilone utha raha hai, thoda bada ho jaa?” To which Aarush hits back with a mic-drop moment, “Hum bacchon ke baap hai.” But the heat doesn’t stop there. Arbaz throws shade saying, “Ye jo Delhi vali akad hai na, ye NCR ke 10 km baad phus ho jaati hai.” Without missing a beat, Aarush fires back, calling him “Mumbai ke nachos” and adds, “Ja audition ki line mein lag.”

Speaking about being part of the show, Arbaz Patel shared, “I’m really excited to be part of Rise & Fall. It’s not just about competition, but also about testing yourself and seeing how far you can go. Of course, when you put people from different worlds together, clashes are bound to happen. But that’s the fun of it, you never know who’s going to rise and who might just fall.”

Aarush Bhola on stepping into this new world, expressed, “For me, this show is all about energy, resilience, and bringing your real self forward. I come from Delhi, and yes, we carry our own swag, but at the end of the day it’s about proving yourself in unexpected situations. There will be friendships, rivalries, and plenty of drama, so viewers should be ready for everything.”

About Rise & Fall Show

A divide between two starkly opposite worlds in Rise And Fall - the Rulers and the Workers will be presented. The Rulers bask in luxury inside a lavish penthouse, while the Workers grind in a bare-basics basement, fighting tooth and nail to rise to the top. Between broken trust, shifting alliances, and shocking revelations, the real drama begins when those below rise and those above fall, as per a press note.

Rise & Fall Full Contestants List

According to media reports, celeb names expected to feature on the show include Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Kubbra Sait, and Kiku Sharda, Nayandeep Rakshit, Shalini Passi, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Apoorva Mukhija, Akriti Negi

The show will begin from September 6, on Amazon MX Player.