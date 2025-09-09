Rise & Fall First Nomination Task: Arjun Bijlani & Akriti Negi Get Into Verbal War!

New Delhi: The game inside Rise & Fall tower has begun and how. After battling the basic amenities like water and beds, the workers were forced to nominate among themselves in the first ever 'Nomination Task'. But as expected this turned into fiery confrontations and a glimpse of the real rivalries brewing inside the house.

Rise & Fall: Arjun Bijlani vs Akriti Negi

The spat between Arjun Bijlani and Akriti Negi turned ugly after Akriti mocked him with a sharp taunt, “Hero ban gaye,” triggering a verbal war. Without missing a beat, Arjun hit back with a brutal takedown, saying “Mai hun, aur suno tum heroine kabhi nahi banogi tumhare attitude se.” Akriti, fuming, shot back with, “Aap koi nahi ho batane vale ki mai heroine hun ke nahi hun.” Was this just a nomination fight, or the start of a new rivalry?

And while the war of words stole the spotlight, the nominations didn’t spare anyone either. By the end of the storm, four names found themselves in the danger zone- Sangeeta Phogat, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, and Noorin Sha. With the very first nomination task already exploding in such chaos, one can only imagine how much hotter things will get as the battle between Workers and Rulers deepens.

In the game of Rise and Fall this week, the house is split between Workers and Rulers, with Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, and Noorin Sha hustling as Workers, while Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Bali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh hold the throne as Rulers.

Watch daily new episodes of Rise and Fall for free, on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.