Rise & Fall Grand Finale Week Kicks Off With Ashneer Grover’s Taunts, Tarot Fun & Tower Tensions

New Delhi: As Rise and Fall inches closer to its grand finale, the Tower turned into a rollercoaster of emotions over the weekend, complete with laughter, lighthearted teasing, and fiery confrontations that left contestants and fans on edge.

The drama kicked off with Ashneer Grover entering the Red Room, instantly setting a lively tone. Ashneer playfully teased Arbaaz and Dhanashree, congratulating Arbaaz for securing the coveted Ticket to Finale. Reflecting on his victory, Arbaaz said, “Aapne bhi dekha hoga, mai pure game mein dara nahi hoon, bindaas khel raha tha, lekin us din mai dara hua tha ki finale ke itni paas aake na chhoot jaaye.”

Ashneer couldn’t resist a joke, quipping, “Darna bhi chahiye! Us din jo Nikki aake bomb fodke gayi thi, mujhe laga tumhari aur Dhanashree ki game to wahi thap hogyi!” He lauded their partnership, saying, “Itna hone ke baad bhi woh tumhe tod nahi sake.” Pulling Arbaaz’s leg, he added, “Hum toh business wale log hain, humare toh lip balm ki sponsorship ki inquiry aane lagi!”

The atmosphere took a turn when the infamous Bali–Aaditya episode resurfaced. While Ashneer praised Aaditya’s wit, Bali was visibly miffed, calling the move “unfair.”

The weekend’s Powerplay segment brought much-needed comic relief, with Kiku Sharda donning the avatar of an over-the-top astrologer named Bhavishyavani Kapoor. “Main hoon Mulund ki world-famous astrologer and tarot card reader!” he declared dramatically, leaving everyone in splits. The laughter culminated in an impromptu dance party, giving contestants a brief break from the mounting tension.

However, the fun was short-lived. The latest twist, Ticket to Go Home, reignited conflicts as contestants voted on who they believed deserved elimination. The exercise quickly escalated into a heated exchange when Akriti voted for Bali, prompting him to call her “cringe,” “rondu,” and “loser.” Aaditya’s vote for Bali, calling him an “emotional manchild,” only added fuel to the fire.

By the end, Bali and Aarush received the most votes—though the task was symbolic, the emotions it stirred were anything but. With just days left before the finale, tempers are flaring and alliances are shifting.

Currently, the Tower stands divided: Workers—Aarush Bhola, Bali, Manisha Rani, Aaditya Narayan, Kiku Sharda, Akriti Negi, and Nayandeep Rakshiit—battle it out under the rule of Rulers Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, and Arbaz Patel.

Rise and Fall is available on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM, as the countdown to the finale begins.