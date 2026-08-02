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'Riteish Deshmukh's job is in danger': Salman Khan takes playful dig on 'Alliance'

During a surprise appearance on 'Alliance' to support brother Sohail Khan, Salman Khan poked fun at Riteish Deshmukh, jokingly claiming his hosting job on rival show 'Lock Upp 2' is under threat.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 09:11 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 09:11 PM IST
'Riteish Deshmukh's job is in danger': Salman Khan takes playful dig on 'Alliance'
Image Credit: @amazon prime video/instagram

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