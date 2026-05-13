Rithvik Dhanjani reveals why he disappeared from TV after Pavitra Rishta; says ‘New scripts don’t touch my heart’

Mumbai: Actor and host Rithvik Dhanjani, who became a household name with his performance as Arjun Kirloskar in Pavitra Rishta, recently explained his absence from mainstream television despite continuing to stay active across other platforms. In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the actor admitted that while ‘Pavitra Rishta’ remains one of the most defining chapters of his career and set a benchmark for him as an actor, he has consciously chosen not to return to fiction television unless a story truly moves him.

Reflecting on his absence from TV, Rithvik said, “I miss being on set. I miss being on a fiction set. But specifically when it comes to the medium of television, the stories that have been offered to me haven’t really enticed me enough. They haven’t done something to my heart.”

The actor further shared that over the last few years, he has been consciously trying to break away from familiar spaces and explore new storytelling formats.

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“I am trying on web, whatever has happened in the last few years, Cartel, Half Love Half Arranged, a small film with Amazon Singapore, all of those things are things that I am trying to do to break the mould and do something else.”

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Rithvik added that reinvention takes time, and he is in no rush to force things. “It takes time. It will take its own sweet unfolding time. And when it unfolds, it will unfold the way it is supposed to be.”

For the uninitiated, Rithvik Dhanjani was a part the iconic show Pavitra Rishta in 2011 opposite Asha Negi.

He essayed the role of a businessman, Arjun Kirloskar. The show, produced by Ekta Kapoor, went on to become one of Indian television’s most loved dramas.

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The show also starred Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput, Usha Nadkarni, Savita Prabhune, and others.

Currently, Rithvik is all set to participate in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15.