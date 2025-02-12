Ronit Roy Joins ‘Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’ As King Someshwar, Says 'Its An Honour'

'Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan' is an epic saga of valor, leadership, and legacy with its upcoming historical drama. The show will chronicle the remarkable journey of the legendary king, focusing on his formative years—his transition from a young prince to a fearless warrior and a revered ruler. With a grand narrative, stunning visuals, and compelling storytelling, the show promises to be a spectacular representation of India’s rich historical heritage.

Adding to the grandeur of this magnum opus, acclaimed actor Ronit Roy has been roped in to portray the pivotal role of King Someshwar, Prithviraj Chauhan’s father. Known for his powerful screen presence, Roy will bring to life the character of a wise and just ruler whose teachings and mentorship shape Prithviraj’s destiny.

Ronit Roy as King Someshwar – A Guiding Force in Prithviraj’s Journey

King Someshwar, the ruler of Ajmer and father of Prithviraj Chauhan, played a crucial role in nurturing and preparing his son for the responsibilities of kingship. A man of immense wisdom and strength, Someshwar not only governs with justice but also ensures that his son imbibes the qualities of a true leader. His guidance, discipline, and values become the foundation of Prithviraj’s journey to greatness.

Speaking about his role, Ronit Roy shared his enthusiasm:

"It is an honor to be part of a show as grand as Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Playing King Someshwar, a ruler whose wisdom and leadership played a crucial role in shaping one of India’s greatest warriors, is truly a privilege. The show beautifully captures the making of a child king, and I am thrilled to bring this significant character to life. Historical dramas have always fascinated me, and I believe this story will leave a lasting impact on audiences.”

A Grand Historical Spectacle Awaits

With elaborate sets, detailed costumes, and an engaging storyline, the show aims to transport audiences back to the golden era of Indian history. Fans of Ronit Roy and historical dramas can expect an immersive experience as the series unfolds the untold stories of Prithviraj Chauhan’s early years. Stay tuned as Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan premieres soon on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV.