Bigg Boss 14

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla celebrate Karwa Chauth inside Bigg Boss 14 house, fans love it!

Rubina Dilaik can be seen all decked up in a traditional outfit and breaks the fast after sighting the moon. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@colorstv

New Delhi: TV couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, who are inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house now, have set couple goals high for their fans. Netizens love how they support and fight for each other and their adorable chemistry is also one of the highlights of the show.

Now, the couple is trending for their Karwa Chauth video. Yes, Rubina celebrated the festival inside the house and observed a fast for Abhinav. In a video shared by the channel on which 'Bigg Boss 14' airs, Abhinav asks Rubina if she will keep the fast and asks her to eat something. However, she replies by saying, "Anything for you, my love". 

Later, Rubina can be seen all decked up in a traditional outfit and breaks the fast after sighting the moon. 

Watch the video here:

Rubina Dilaik is considered one of the strongest competitions inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house. She and Abhinav married in 2018. 

Meanwhile, apart from Rubina and Abhinav, the 'Bigg Boss 14' house is currently hosting 11 contestants - Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Rahul Vaidya, Shardul Pandit, Naina Singh, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, who entered the show just recently. 

