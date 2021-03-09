Rubina Dilaik cheers for Aly Goni, Tony Kakkar for 'Tera Suit' video, ignores Jasmin Bhasin

NEW DELHI: Tony Kakkar’s new song 'Tera Suit' featuring 'Bigg Boss 14' hit jodi Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin is finally out and JasLy fans can’t keep calm. In the song, Jasmin and Aly are seen splashing their style statements with quirky colours. The music video is a treat for Jasmin and Aly’s fans and has been receiving love from all corners. Infact, following the release of the track, JasLy fans who went on to trend #TeraSuit for an entire day on Monday.

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik too gave a shoutout to her close friend Aly Goni while sharing the link of the video on her social media account but clearly snubbed Jasmin on the same. In a song poster shared by Rubina on her Instagram, she tagged Aly but snubbed Jasmin, and it didn't take long for social media users to point it out.

It is to be noted that Rubina and Jasmin, who are neighbours, started on a good note in the Bigg Boss 14 house. However, things turned sour between them during the 'Panchayat' task. Later, Rubina tried to sort out differences between them but the 'Dil Se Dil Tak' did not reconcile their bond.

Rubina also gave a big shoutout to singer Tony Kakkar for the release of his music video 'Tera Suit'. Meanwhile, netizens were furious to see that Rubina did not tag Jasmin Bhasin in her post and they went on to slam the 'Shakti' actress for it.

Some of the users asked Rubina to not make their differences so evident on social media. Not only this, but fans were angry that she has put up the 'Swipe-up'option over Jasmin's name in the poster.

Recently, Rubina was put in a tough spot by fans after a video emerged showing her encounter with a paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport. After watching the video, many netizens called her 'arrogant' and criticised her for showing 'attitude'.

The actress is best known for her roles in TV soaps 'Chotti Bahu' and 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. She is married to Abhinav Shukla who was also a contestant in Bigg Boss 14.