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'Rude behaviour is not good gameplay': Shilpa Shinde opens up about insulting moments in Lock Upp 2

Shilpa Shinde said she felt disrespected inside Lock Upp 2 and claimed some important moments were not shown on TV. She also said she missed Salman Khan, as he would have taken a stand against such behaviour.

Edited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 01:17 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 01:22 PM IST
'Rude behaviour is not good gameplay': Shilpa Shinde opens up about insulting moments in Lock Upp 2
Image Credit: ANI and Netflix

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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'Rude behaviour is not good gameplay': Shilpa Shinde opens up about insulting moments in Lock Upp 2
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