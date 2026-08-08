'Rude behaviour is not good gameplay': Shilpa Shinde opens up about insulting moments in Lock Upp 2

After the end of Lock Upp 2, actor Shilpa Shinde opened up about her experience inside the house. She spoke about feeling disrespected and said she missed Salman Khan, who she believes would have supported her in difficult moments. Her statements have sparked conversations about behaviour and fairness in reality shows.
Once the show ended, Shilpa opened up in an interview and said fellow contestant Shivangi Joshi had "age-shamed" and "work-shamed" her during their time together in the house. The 48-year-old actor said that many of these incidents were not shown on television, which made the situation even more upsetting for her.
She also explained that the way she was spoken to left her hurt, and she felt that such behaviour should not be ignored or presented as strong gameplay.
Shilpa explained viewers only see a fraction of what actually happens in that house, and that changes everything about how a situation gets read from the outside.
"Very frankly, a lot of things were not telecast. The way I was spoken to, especially Shivangi Joshi's age-shaming and work-shaming, was very insulting. That reminded me of how Salman ji used to take a stand on such issues. I missed that here," Shilpa said.
She added, "I could see that Farah liked me and was not showing any partiality, but only one hour from the 24-hour content is shown on television. So that was very insulting. After that, when people say that someone is playing a very good game, it sends the wrong message to young people."
Shilpa further expressed that being disrespectful to someone shouldn't count as smart gameplay in her book.
"Being rude to someone and speaking to them disrespectfully should not be seen as good gameplay. That really upset me, and I genuinely missed Salman Khan," she said.
Shilpa was referring to certain moments when Shivangi repeatedly questioned her about her absence from television shows. In response, Shilpa accused Shivangi of using Harshad Chopda for the game and claimed that Shivangi was not showing her true personality inside the house.
Six weeks in, the season closed with social media influencer Shreya Kalra taking home the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 1 crore along with it.
Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan hosted the grand finale. Shivangi Joshi came in as first runner-up. Yogesh Rawat secured the second runner-up position, walking away with Rs 10 lakh he'd actually already won earlier through a task.
Ram Kapoor and Shilpa Shinde rounded out the top five. Ram was eliminated first during the finale, then Shilpa, then Yogesh.
In the final moments, Shreya and Shivangi waited for the results before Shreya was announced as the winner. An emotional Shreya hugged Shilpa on stage and celebrated her victory. Shivangi tried to hold back her emotions, while Harshad Chopda appeared visibly disappointed.
Shilpa Shinde’s comments after Lock Upp 2 highlight her disappointment with certain experiences inside the house. Her remarks about respect and fair behaviour have added another layer to the conversation around reality shows. As the season ends, these moments continue to stay with viewers and spark debate.
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