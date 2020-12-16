Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Tandav' first look drops online, trends high on Twitter!

New Delhi: Actor Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Tandav' web-series first look released today and guess what? It has already become a talking point online. The first look poster of the star waving at a crowd is being shared by fans, making it a top trend on social media.

'Tandav' will stream on Amazon Prime Video and the teaser will be out on December 17, 2020, Thursday. Take a look here:

The web-show will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The intense political drama will feature known faces such as veteran actress Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias and Gauahar Khan among many others.

The makers have kept the rest of the details about the project under wraps.