'Sakamoto Days' Season 1 Part Two Premieres On THIS Day

Washington : Anime fans are in for a treat as one of the popular anime 'Sakamoto Days' is returning with its second part, which will feature more battles, action and a quest to stop a dangerous serial killer 'Slur'.

Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part two will premiere on Netflix on July 14, with new episodes weekly on this OTT platform.

The makers have also released the trailer for the series. In the two-minute and twenty-two-second trailer, Sakamoto's team, which includes Clairvoyant Shin, mafia boss daughter Lu Xiatong, and sniper expert Heisuke Mashimo, fights against world-class assassins to protect Sakamoto.

At the same time, they follow a mission to stop a serial killer named Slur, who was also shown in Season One of Sakamoto Days.

While sharing the trailer, Netflix wrote, "Prepare yourself for more battles, more danger and more pork buns when the hit anime, Sakamoto Days returns."

According to Variety, 'Sakamoto Days' follows the story of former legendary hitman Taro Sakamoto who retired for love but must fight to protect his family when his past resurfaces.

The series dominated the Global Top 10 for 10 weeks, appearing in 54 countries including Japan, Korea, Taiwan, France and Argentina, according to the outlet.

It premieres exclusively on Netflix.

Meanwhile, the OTT giant Netflix made a major splash at Anime Expo over the weekend by announcing its anime lineup, which included 'Sakamoto Days', 'My Melody & Kuromi' and 'Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2.'

The streaming giant's anime push comes as the genre reaches unprecedented heights on the platform, with over 50% of Netflix audiences -- representing more than 150 million households or over 300 million people -- now watching anime content, according to Netflix.

The company says it's focused on delivering diverse stories and genres to serve everyone, "from a curious newcomer to a lifelong anime superfan."

As for new anime release dates, 'My Melody & Kuromi,' featuring beloved Sanrio characters, presents an original stop-motion tale where the iconic duo faces a major incident threatening their home of Mariland. The series premieres on July 24, as reported by Variety.