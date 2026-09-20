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Salman Khan addresses health rumours & trolls on Bigg Boss 20; clarifies stage act was a lesson

Salman Khan has addressed fan concerns following a dramatic Bigg Boss 20 episode, clarifying that his on-stage health scare was an intentional lesson for a contestant that was misunderstood due to misleading promo editing.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 07:25 AM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 07:25 AM IST
Salman Khan addresses health rumours & trolls on Bigg Boss 20; clarifies stage act was a lesson
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Salman Khan addresses health rumours & trolls on Bigg Boss 20; clarifies stage act was a lesson
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