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Salman Khan addresses viral shirtless moment on Bigg Boss 20, calls his fitness a 'work in progress'

Host Salman Khan addressed his viral shirtless appearance on Bigg Boss 20, humorously clarifying that his fitness transformation is still underway and that he took off his shirt while still unfit.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 07:12 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 07:12 PM IST
Salman Khan addresses viral shirtless moment on Bigg Boss 20, calls his fitness a 'work in progress'
Image Credit: ANI

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