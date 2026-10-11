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  • /Salman Khan calls out intrusive paparazzi: Neha Dhupia thanks actor on 'Bigg Boss 20' for addressing inappropriate photos

Salman Khan calls out intrusive paparazzi: Neha Dhupia thanks actor on 'Bigg Boss 20' for addressing inappropriate photos

Salman Khan received heartfelt gratitude from actress Neha Dhupia on Bigg Boss 20 for using his massive platform to take a firm stand against paparazzi capturing inappropriate pictures of women.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 12:19 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 12:19 PM IST
Salman Khan calls out intrusive paparazzi: Neha Dhupia thanks actor on 'Bigg Boss 20' for addressing inappropriate photos
Image Credit: Instagram

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Salman Khan calls out intrusive paparazzi: Neha Dhupia thanks actor on 'Bigg Boss 20' for addressing inappropriate photos
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